C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,581,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $66,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,378,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.40. 1,040,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

