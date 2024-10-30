Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APTV. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $7,175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 50.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

