StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.60 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

