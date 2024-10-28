Tower View Wealth Management LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $395.90 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $263.79 and a one year high of $395.98. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.87.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.