Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declines By 37.6%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,726. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.37. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.