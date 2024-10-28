Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declines By 37.6%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,726. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.37. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,500,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,633,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,815,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 153.1% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,563 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

