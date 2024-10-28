Traders Buy High Volume of Frontier Communications Parent Put Options (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 16,924 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 273% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,535 put options.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.84. 1,529,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,308. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 140.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

