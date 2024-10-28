Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,460,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

