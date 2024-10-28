Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $2,176,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Eaton by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

ETN traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.28. 785,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,070. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $196.12 and a one year high of $349.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

