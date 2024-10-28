Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Drops By 35.1%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

UTStarcom Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ UTSI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

