AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 1.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $215.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $189.92 and last traded at $189.90. Approximately 575,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,265,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.85.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.39.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $335.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.