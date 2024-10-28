BRF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 643% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 call options.

BRF Stock Up 4.2 %

BRF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.94. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BRF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

