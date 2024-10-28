Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 61,103 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 257,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,103 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 799,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 255.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71,909 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 4.4% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSCO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 219,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,300. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

