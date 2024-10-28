Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,984,000. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $394.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,448. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $263.79 and a 1 year high of $395.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.87.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

