Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Lifted by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 3.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,995 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 942,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 830,797 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 151,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

