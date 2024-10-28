TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.75. 128,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,599. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.14 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

