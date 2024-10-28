Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 142.9%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $44.05. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $48.42.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.04. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.