MinePlex Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $20.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

