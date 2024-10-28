Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Shares of MKKGY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.58. 64,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,691. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

