John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 33,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.