John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HPF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 33,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

