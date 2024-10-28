Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Up 18.1% – What’s Next?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.49). Approximately 148,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 42,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293 ($3.80).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.
Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.
