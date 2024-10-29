ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.98 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 19,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.24.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.