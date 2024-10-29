Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carrefour Stock Performance

CRRFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.13. 271,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

