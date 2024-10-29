Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 1,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

