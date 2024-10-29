Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Decreases By 39.2%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 30th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações stock remained flat at $3.71 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.22. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.34%.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

