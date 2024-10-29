Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $99.39.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.6378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.37.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.