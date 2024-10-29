EOS Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. EOS has a total market cap of $703.01 million and approximately $42.57 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000725 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000794 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,523,896,574 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

