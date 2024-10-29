Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $18,283.82 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.27 or 0.03673018 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00037733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

