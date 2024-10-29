Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $81.09 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $81.09 million and $17.35 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,902.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00530759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00101608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00230937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00023224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00073066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,929,152 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

