PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 170.9% in October

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the September 30th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
