PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 170.9% in October

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the September 30th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 307.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 726,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 547,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 400.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

