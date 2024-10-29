usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.08. 14,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

usell.com Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

About usell.com

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

