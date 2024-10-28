State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,471 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,471 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,814,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,597,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,671,000 after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,965,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,812,000 after buying an additional 232,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,617,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.46%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.