Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Expands By 126.0%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TBNK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 39,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.