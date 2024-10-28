Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,079,000 after acquiring an additional 119,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,348,000 after purchasing an additional 380,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,530,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,712,000 after buying an additional 223,257 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,409,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,368,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,837,000 after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $221.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.