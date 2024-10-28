Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $130.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

