Short Interest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Drops By 47.3%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SXTP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,258. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

