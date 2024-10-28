DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Up 159.7% in October

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the September 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFILF stock remained flat at $2.19 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. DFI Retail Group’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

