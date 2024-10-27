Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 30,041 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,041 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 42,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

