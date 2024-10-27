Anson Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.54. 1,472,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,850. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

