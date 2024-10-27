Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 175 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

