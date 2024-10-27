Steem 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.00 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $78.51 million and $10.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,697.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.78 or 0.00518154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00104554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.92 or 0.00240657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00023779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00067884 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,826,574 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.