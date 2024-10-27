XRP Market Cap Achieves $29.17 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, XRP has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $29.17 billion and $491.45 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,068,281 coins and its circulating supply is 56,811,862,950 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

