Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in October

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAFLF remained flat at $0.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
About Raffles Medical Group
