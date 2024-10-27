Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in October

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAFLF remained flat at $0.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services.

