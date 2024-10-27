Ellis Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $386.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

