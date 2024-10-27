Frax Price Index Share Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,247.83 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $2,247.83 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,186,384 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

