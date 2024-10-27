BNB (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $85.10 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $583.17 or 0.00870767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $85.10 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,134 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,185.06214616. The last known price of BNB is 579.93444519 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2271 active market(s) with $1,757,193,698.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
