Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

UNP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

