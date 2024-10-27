First Bank & Trust Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

