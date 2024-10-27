Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 23,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. 9,288,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235,185. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

