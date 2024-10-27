Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Increased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.3% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FI traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.52. 2,436,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,996. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average is $162.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

