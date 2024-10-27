Internet Computer Trading Down 5.6% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $34.09 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $7.80 or 0.00011529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00037957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,830,239 coins and its circulating supply is 473,182,066 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

